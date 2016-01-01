Dr. Ballinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarah Ballinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarah Ballinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ballinger works at
Locations
-
1
Iuhp Bone Marrow Interpretation Laboratory1030 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 278-2262Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Chpin-multicancer Uh535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 871-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballinger?
About Dr. Tarah Ballinger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1417217639
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballinger works at
Dr. Ballinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.