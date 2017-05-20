Overview

Dr. Tara Winkelmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Winkelmann works at All About Women OB/Gyn, The Woodlands, TX in Shenandoah, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.