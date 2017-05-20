Dr. Winkelmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Winkelmann, MD
Dr. Tara Winkelmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
All About Women OB/Gyn17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 410, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 602-7380Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 602-7380Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
I LOVE Dr. Winkelmann! I am so happy I chose her! Her office staff and her nurse are so kind, I just had my second visit and her nurse remembered me and was very personable! Dr. Winkelmann has always been so kind and spent as much time as I needed to talk. She is very upbeat and positive and was very kind and helpful with my concerns. I love talking to her, she's so warm and we laugh and talk and she just feels like a great friend! She makes you feel comfortable and explains everything! Great!
Dr. Tara Winkelmann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Winkelmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkelmann works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkelmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.