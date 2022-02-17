Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Wiebe works at
Locations
-
1
CHPG Southlands Women's Health6069 S SOUTHLANDS PKWY, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 649-3090
-
2
Pinnacle Women's Healthcare At Parker9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 400, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 840-1135
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiebe?
I started under Dr. Wiebe's care at 12 weeks pregnant after we graduated from the IVF clinic. Throughout my entire pregnancy, Dr. Wiebe listened to my concerns, answered thousands of questions, and shared her excitement for this baby every appointment. Dr. Wiebe also delivered my son via unplanned C-section and was so happy for us and showed genuine concern for both myself and my baby.
About Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD
- Obstetrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225109531
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University of South Dakota
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiebe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiebe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiebe works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiebe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiebe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.