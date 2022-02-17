Overview

Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Wiebe works at SOUTHLANDS PRIMARY CARE in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.