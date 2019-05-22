See All Gastroenterologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Tara Talwar, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tara Talwar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Talwar works at Tara Talwar MD PC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Tara Talwar MD PC
    11144 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-4181
  2. 2
    St. Anthony's Hematology and Oncology
    10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 543-5911
  3. 3
    Mercy Hospital South
    10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 525-4310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastritis, Familial Giant Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Gastrocutaneous Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Anthrax Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Basidiobolomycosis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malformation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Mucormycosis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Zygomycosis Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    May 22, 2019
    I was satisfied with my care while I was a patient with Dr. Talwar. She was always professional and courteous. The doctor took time to answer my questions and explain procedures, recommendations etc. Her staff was courteous and friendly.
    — May 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tara Talwar, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1962453761
    Education & Certifications

    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Talwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talwar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talwar works at Tara Talwar MD PC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Talwar’s profile.

    Dr. Talwar has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Talwar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talwar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

