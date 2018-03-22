Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Locations
-
1
White Plains Eye Surgery244 Westchester Ave Ste 103, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 681-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Your Eyes are in good hands
About Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Norwalk Hosp
- Brown Medical School
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sweeney speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
