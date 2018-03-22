See All Ophthalmologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School.

Dr. Sweeney works at White Plains Eye Surgery in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    White Plains Eye Surgery
    244 Westchester Ave Ste 103, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 681-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Tumor
Brain Disorders
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retina Diseases
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 22, 2018
    Your Eyes are in good hands
    About Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1871664565
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Internship
    • Norwalk Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweeney works at White Plains Eye Surgery in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sweeney’s profile.

    Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

