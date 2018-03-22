Overview

Dr. Tara Sweeney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School.



Dr. Sweeney works at White Plains Eye Surgery in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.