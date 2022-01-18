See All Ophthalmologists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Tara Starr, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tara Starr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Starr works at East Bay Eye Associates in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Lafayette, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Bay Eye Associates
    2999 Regent St Ste 701, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 843-4613
  2. 2
    Richard I Gracer MD
    895 Moraga Rd Ste 15, Lafayette, CA 94549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 225-5739
  3. 3
    Sheldon C. Brown M.d. Inc.
    2900 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 843-4613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 18, 2022
    Wish I could give 100 stars. Dr. Starr performed laser cataract surgery on two of my eyes. I read a book for the first time without glasses since I was 25. I don't need glasses not for near or for distance and my work is in graphics and photography. I have no problem driving at night either. I feel much safer and confident with my new implants. I am glad she gave me all the possible options and explained them with both videos and in person. I was very comfortable with my final decision and the results were great. Very dedicated, available and up to date, both Dr. Starr and her staff.
    E.Z. — Jan 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tara Starr, MD
    About Dr. Tara Starr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1124150065
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starr speaks Mandarin, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

