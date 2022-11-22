Dr. Tara Shipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Shipman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Shipman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shipman works at
Locations
Cairns & Mondary MD1651 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 394-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After having seen Dr. Shipman, I wouldn't go to any other OBGYN. She's thorough, kind, gentle and reassuring and she lets you know what she's going to do before doing it so there are no uncomfortable surprises. She has taken appropriate steps to keep her patients safe during Covid and ensure the health and safety of her staff as well. She knows her area of practice, takes the time to answer questions and clearly cares about her patients. I have had nothing but excellent experiences with both her and her staff and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tara Shipman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1992700751
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shipman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shipman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipman has seen patients for Pap Smear and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.