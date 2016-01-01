Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tara Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Shah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Tara Shah, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1558660779
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.