Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Schafer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tara Schafer, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Schafer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2716
-
2
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
-
3
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schafer?
My kids LOVE her! She is funny, bright, super intelligent, patient, and caring!
About Dr. Tara Schafer, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- 1598707705
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schafer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schafer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.