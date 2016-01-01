Dr. Tara Schaab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Schaab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Schaab, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schaab works at
Locations
-
1
Bloomington Office - Retina9801 DuPont Ave S Ste 110, Bloomington, MN 55431 Directions (612) 355-6510
-
2
Hutchinson - Minnesota Retina Associates at Regional Eye Center1455 Montreal St SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350 Directions (612) 355-6510
-
3
Golden Valley - Retina8501 Golden Valley Rd Ste 200, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Directions (612) 355-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaab?
About Dr. Tara Schaab, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1538586482
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- St Vincent Hospital and Health Care Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaab works at
Dr. Schaab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.