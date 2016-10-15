Dr. Rumbarger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Rumbarger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Rumbarger, MD is a Dermatologist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rumbarger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drs. Rumbarger and Schiro PA11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 123, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 739-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rumbarger?
My daughter had severe acne that made her feel self conscious and caused her to be bullied. Dr. Rumbarger got the acne under excellent control, and her skin specialist was able to remove the scaring after a few skin treatments. I can't thank them enough.
About Dr. Tara Rumbarger, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467435032
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumbarger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumbarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumbarger works at
Dr. Rumbarger has seen patients for Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumbarger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumbarger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumbarger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumbarger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumbarger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.