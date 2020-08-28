Overview

Dr. Tara Robinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Maumee Bay Family Practice in Oregon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.