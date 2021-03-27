Dr. Tara Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tara Rizvi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Tara Rizvi MD Houston Rheumatology & Arthritis Specialists, Katy, TX23920 Katy Fwy Ste 240, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (346) 257-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I was very pleased ,she explained in detail my condition and treatment plan, every time I have called for a concern or question they are prompt in returning my call and always get thru to someone , some other Dr offices are hard to get thru or put you on hold forever or take too long responding, so for that thank you
About Dr. Tara Rizvi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1467507343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Rheumatology
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Dr. Rizvi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
