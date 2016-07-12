Overview

Dr. Tara Reid, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Reid works at Ronald J Philipp DO in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.