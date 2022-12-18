See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Tara Ramachandra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tara Ramachandra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Ramachandra works at Champaign Dental Group in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Louis ENT / TR Facial Plastic Surgery
    10448 Old Olive Street Rd Ste 250, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 965-9184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 18, 2022
    I had mohs surgery done to my right cheek and she did a fantastic job closing me up. Very professional, great bed side manner, and she is the best. I would highly recommend her!! The surgery turned out awesome !
    About Dr. Tara Ramachandra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801039516
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University, Department Of Otolaryngology
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Ramachandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramachandra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramachandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramachandra works at Champaign Dental Group in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ramachandra’s profile.

    Dr. Ramachandra has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

