Dr. Tara Ramachandra, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Ramachandra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
St. Louis ENT / TR Facial Plastic Surgery10448 Old Olive Street Rd Ste 250, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 965-9184
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had mohs surgery done to my right cheek and she did a fantastic job closing me up. Very professional, great bed side manner, and she is the best. I would highly recommend her!! The surgery turned out awesome !
About Dr. Tara Ramachandra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801039516
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship
- Vanderbilt University, Department Of Otolaryngology
- Vanderbilt University Surgery
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramachandra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramachandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandra has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.