Overview

Dr. Tara Ralph, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Ralph works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.