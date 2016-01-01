Dr. Tara Nagaraja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Nagaraja, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Nagaraja, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Dr. Nagaraja works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Salisbury810 Mitchell Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2860
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagaraja?
About Dr. Tara Nagaraja, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1609263375
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nagaraja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nagaraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagaraja works at
Dr. Nagaraja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagaraja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagaraja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.