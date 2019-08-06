Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
1
Champaign Dental Group6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (314) 621-1006
2
Diabetes & Endocrinology Consultants8435 Clearvista Pl Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-1006
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Myers went extremely well! She listened to everything I had to say, asked all the right questions, was very personable & explained everything very thoroughly. Very knowledgeable, I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Tara Myers, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.