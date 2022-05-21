Dr. Tara Moshiri, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Moshiri, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tara Moshiri, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Moshiri works at
Locations
-
1
Artiste Dentistry LLC: Tara Moshiri, DDS46090 Lake Center Plz Ste 107, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (703) 434-3286Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moshiri?
I went here first and was very pleased. I recommended it to my wife who also went here and was very pleased.
About Dr. Tara Moshiri, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1043422496
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moshiri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moshiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moshiri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moshiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moshiri works at
Dr. Moshiri speaks Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Turkish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Moshiri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.