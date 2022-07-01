Overview

Dr. Tara Morrison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Morrison works at Houston Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.