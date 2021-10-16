See All Pediatricians in Statesville, NC
Overview

Dr. Tara Moon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Statesville, NC. 

Dr. Moon works at Statesville Urology in Statesville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Statesville Urology
    1410 Fern Creek Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 978-2379
    Callisto Pediatrics Pllc
    320 Seagle St Ste 10, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 368-4351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2021
    We have been going to Dr. Moon for almost 6 years now for my three kids. I cannot imagine going anywhere else and I’m so thankful she sees kids until they are 21! Her bedside manner is superb and you can tell that she genuinely cares for her patients AND their parents. She has always worked collaboratively with me when it comes to decisions regarding my kids’ health and I know that if I have questions, no matter how big or small, she will answer them right away. My kids LOVE her and I highly recommend her!
    Oct 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tara Moon, MD
    About Dr. Tara Moon, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1336403211
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

