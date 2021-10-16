Dr. Tara Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Moon, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Moon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Statesville, NC.
Dr. Moon works at
Locations
Statesville Urology1410 Fern Creek Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 978-2379
Callisto Pediatrics Pllc320 Seagle St Ste 10, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 368-4351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to Dr. Moon for almost 6 years now for my three kids. I cannot imagine going anywhere else and I’m so thankful she sees kids until they are 21! Her bedside manner is superb and you can tell that she genuinely cares for her patients AND their parents. She has always worked collaboratively with me when it comes to decisions regarding my kids’ health and I know that if I have questions, no matter how big or small, she will answer them right away. My kids LOVE her and I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Tara Moon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1336403211
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.