Dr. Tara Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Mills, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Mills works at
Locations
-
1
Renaissance Women's Group12201 Renfert Way Ste 225, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?
Dr. Mills was extremely professional, considerate and kind. She warned me about everything that was about to happen during my appointment and check up. I even brought up the topic of having a controversial surgery done and she fully listened and respected all of my reasons and decisions behind having it done. I would 100% recommend.
About Dr. Tara Mills, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891797197
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University Of Texas
- University Of Texas
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.