Dr. Tara Szczesny McKinney, MD

Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Tara Szczesny McKinney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Szczesny McKinney works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 649-3346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 10, 2019
    I had the privilege to have McKinney while, I was at CC in 2013 & to this day I feel she is the best in the field. She, is so down to earth, she was able to get me to open up(not easy), I felt like a person. She helped & encouraged me to see myself as she had seen me. I left CC as the person I lost years before. I became me again- in the short time I had w/her-I didn’t ever, leave a facility as strong & motivated as she helped me to become through, one of the toughest times in my life helping face my fears & deal/w the traumatic experience I had just been through. I no longer felt weak nor lost -I felt whole. She also, went out of her way on her time to reassure my family I was doing well. After, leaving I lived for the first time in many years! Still having to deal w/the situation I had sought help for-after, months of constant distress I unraveled. Called CC if, she’s there-drove hrs for her assistance sadly, she’s was off campus life happens. Much gratitude for her care & guidance!
    About Dr. Tara Szczesny McKinney, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1275709842
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Szczesny McKinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szczesny McKinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szczesny McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szczesny McKinney works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Szczesny McKinney’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Szczesny McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szczesny McKinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szczesny McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szczesny McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

