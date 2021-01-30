Dr. Tara McElroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara McElroy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara McElroy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 26900 Cedar Rd Ste 200SOUTH, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-3100
-
2
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 839-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McElroy?
She’s been my doctor through two babies and prior to that. She always listened to me and my concerns and would refer to other doctors in her practice if she felt at a loss on what to do. She is amazing in high stress and difficult situations. Her wait time is long but with everything I have seen from her worthwhile.
About Dr. Tara McElroy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720144066
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McElroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McElroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McElroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McElroy has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McElroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McElroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.