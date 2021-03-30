See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Loxahatchee, FL
Colorectal Surgery
Dr. Tara Martinez, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Loxahatchee in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Beach General Surgery LLC
    12953 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Surgical Specialist of Long Island, PC
    329 E Main St Ste 2, Smithtown, NY 11787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Abscess
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 30, 2021
    Excellent experience. Recommended by my internal medicine doctor as a kind, knowledgeable and skilled surgeon, Dr. Martinez lived up to the praise. I am so glad I found her.
    — Mar 30, 2021
    About Dr. Tara Martinez, DO

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1962693887
    Education & Certifications

    • Minimally Invasive Colon and Rectal Surgery Fellowship
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Martinez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

