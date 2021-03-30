Overview

Dr. Tara Martinez, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Loxahatchee in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.