Dr. Tara Mangat, MD
Dr. Tara Mangat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Neurology Associates PC19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 726-6393
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Manget has been my physician for 9 years. He has helped me with my bi-polar condition and I’ve been on an even keel for years. The only reason I am not seeing him anymore is because we have moved more than an hour away. Hoping my new Dr is as good.
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Mangat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mangat works at
Dr. Mangat has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangat.
