Dr. Tara Lawlor, DO

Dermatology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tara Lawlor, DO is a Dermatologist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Lawlor works at Lawlor Dermatology in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lawlor Dermatology
    2901 Saint Lawrence Ave Ste 200-201, Reading, PA 19606 (610) 301-0306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Lawlor & Whalen are fantastic. However, I can NEVER get through to make an appointment. I constantly get the recording "the receptionist is busy with other patients etc....". It's very frustrating. This is my 2nd day of calling all day to get through & I keep getting the recording. When I'm there at the office, I never see the receptionist too busy on having to answer the phone. It's come to the point where I may leave as a patient.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tara Lawlor, DO

    Dermatology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1326088600
    Education & Certifications

    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Lawlor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawlor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawlor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawlor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawlor works at Lawlor Dermatology in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lawlor’s profile.

    Dr. Lawlor has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawlor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawlor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawlor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawlor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawlor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.