Dr. Tara Kirkpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Kirkpatrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Kirkpatrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Fillmore County Hospital, Nemaha County Hospital and Thayer County Health Services.
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Locations
-
1
Lincoln Surgical Hospital1710 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 484-9090
-
2
Urology, PC5500 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 489-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Nemaha County Hospital
- Thayer County Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkpatrick?
Dr. Kirkpatrick explained things well and had a great manner. She advised of options available and met me before my outpatient procedure to further explain things.
About Dr. Tara Kirkpatrick, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1518227958
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.