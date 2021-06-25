Overview

Dr. Tara Kimbason, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Kimbason works at ThoughtWise LLC in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Auburn, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.