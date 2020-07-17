Dr. Tara Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Kim, MD
Dr. Tara Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Endocrinology at Great Neck865 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2540
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Midtown, 59th Street110 E 59th St Rm 8A, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-6160
Eileen K Lambroza MD PC1085 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 876-1886
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dear Dr. Kim, I want to personal thank you for the Vision referral, I was surprised to learn at my exam I had a tron retina and it needed urgent attention, I received a laser procedure right away and the Dr. Shakin and Dr. Winokur did a fabulous job! If it wouldn't be for you, my right eye sight would gotten worth... You also inspirit me to focus on my diet! below are early results - so far I lost close to 20 lbs - please keep pushing me! So, I'm thankful being under your care! Christian W. Schmidt
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
