Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Kaufmann works at Stony Brook Dermatology Associates in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Pathologists 1320 Laboratory
    1320 Stony Brook Rd Bldg F, Stony Brook, NY 11790 (631) 444-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Acne

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Dec 15, 2017
    Dr. Kaufman is a wonderful caring physician.. Dr. Kaufman has treated my husband, my son & myself with great success. Her staff (including Ellen) are kind & professional. We highly recommend Dr. Kaufman & her staff.
    Kathleen zingone in Holtsville, N.Y. — Dec 15, 2017
    About Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811994627
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann works at Stony Brook Dermatology Associates in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaufmann’s profile.

    Dr. Kaufmann has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

