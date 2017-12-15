Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Pathologists 1320 Laboratory1320 Stony Brook Rd Bldg F, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufmann?
Dr. Kaufman is a wonderful caring physician.. Dr. Kaufman has treated my husband, my son & myself with great success. Her staff (including Ellen) are kind & professional. We highly recommend Dr. Kaufman & her staff.
About Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811994627
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Dr. Kaufmann has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.