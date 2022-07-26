Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Karp, DO
Overview
Dr. Tara Karp, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Templeton, CA.
Locations
- 1 325 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 542-6703
- 2 1330 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 542-6703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter is very sensitive. She's been seeing Dr Karp for years now. Dr Karp gets down to her level and takes her time to ask her questions and listen to her. We love love love Dr. Karp. Doctors like this are hard to find these days.
About Dr. Tara Karp, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821287855
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
