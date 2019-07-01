Dr. Jarreau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Jarreau, MD
Dr. Tara Jarreau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 767-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Pointe Coupee General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr Tara she’s a great person
About Dr. Tara Jarreau, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Jarreau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarreau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarreau has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarreau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarreau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarreau.
