Overview

Dr. Tara Iyengar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Univ. Hosp. and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Iyengar works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.