Dr. Tara Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Iyengar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Univ. Hosp. and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-6800
-
2
Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 314-6670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Cofinity
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Integra Physician Network
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MedPartners
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Prime Health Imaging
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyengar?
Dr. Iyengar is one of the most compassionate, caring doctors I’ve ever met. I was diagnosed with terminal late stage cancer a couple weeks ago. While admitted to the hospital, I was introduced to Dr. Iyengar as my oncologist. My sister who was with me at the time also felt I was in the right hands of extremely knowledgeable doctors along with Dr Iyengars team. I couldn’t be more grateful than I am today, being under her care during this trying time in life. Thank you all for treating me with dignity and the grace you’ve shown me and my family, we will always be grateful. LisaI
About Dr. Tara Iyengar, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1922217660
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/miriam Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Univ. Hosp.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyengar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Dr. Iyengar speaks Tamil.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.