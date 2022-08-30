Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Horn, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Horn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Dr. Horn works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Kentucky Clinic402 Bogle St Ste 2, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-3145
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Horn is knowledgeable, kind, and explains all aspects of my care.
About Dr. Tara Horn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
