Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harrington is kind, caring and thorough. She is a great listener and takes time with you the patient to answer questions and put you at ease. She is very skilled and I recommend her highly. So glad I found her and so happy with my results.
About Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1962882084
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Associates of Lake County Foot and Ankle Reconstruction and Trauma
- Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
- VA Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City, Utah
- California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harrington using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrington speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
