Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM

Podiatry
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Harrington works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM

  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1962882084
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Orthopedic Associates of Lake County Foot and Ankle Reconstruction and Trauma
Residency
  • Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
Internship
  • VA Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City, Utah
Medical Education
  • California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
Board Certifications
  • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.