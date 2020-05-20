See All General Surgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Tara Harden Ennis, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tara Harden Ennis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Harden Ennis works at North Florida Surgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Institute On the Emerald Coast
    1042 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 299-7333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2020
    Dr. Harden was my angel during such a hard time. She let me cry and she discussed everything with my husband and I so we could understand just what we were going through. Hands down the best and answered any questions we had. And all of her staff went above and beyond to help us get through our diagnosis of breast cancer.
    Janet Kilpatrick — May 20, 2020
    About Dr. Tara Harden Ennis, MD

    General Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1700961141
    Education & Certifications

    University of South Alabama Medical Center
    University of South Alabama Medical Center
    University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    General Surgery
