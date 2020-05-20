Dr. Tara Harden Ennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harden Ennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Harden Ennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Harden Ennis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Harden Ennis works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Institute On the Emerald Coast1042 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 299-7333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harden Ennis?
Dr. Harden was my angel during such a hard time. She let me cry and she discussed everything with my husband and I so we could understand just what we were going through. Hands down the best and answered any questions we had. And all of her staff went above and beyond to help us get through our diagnosis of breast cancer.
About Dr. Tara Harden Ennis, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700961141
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harden Ennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harden Ennis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harden Ennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harden Ennis works at
Dr. Harden Ennis has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harden Ennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harden Ennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harden Ennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harden Ennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harden Ennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.