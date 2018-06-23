Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Hamilton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
Jeffrey Sondler MD101 Main St Ste 107, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 874-0175
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-6370
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Hamilton for several years. She’s very thorough, answers any questions in terms you can easily understand and up to date on modern technology. The entire staff if very helpful and friendly
About Dr. Tara Hamilton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326181710
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconness Med Ctr
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
