Dr. Tara Hahn, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tara Hahn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Hahn works at Colon and Rectal Surgeons of South Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colon and Rectal Surgeons of South Texas
    613 Elizabeth St Ste 612, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 201-6615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
  • South Texas Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 24, 2021
    I thought she was very thorough in her discussion and examination of my issues. Being there for the problems i was having was very unnerving in itself. Dr. Hahn made me feel at ease from the getgo. I would absolutely recommend her and have recommended her to a number of people over the years.
    Christi Huff — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Tara Hahn, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1417939018
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn works at Colon and Rectal Surgeons of South Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hahn’s profile.

    Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

