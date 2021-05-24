Dr. Tara Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Hahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Hahn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Hahn works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Surgeons of South Texas613 Elizabeth St Ste 612, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 201-6615
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahn?
I thought she was very thorough in her discussion and examination of my issues. Being there for the problems i was having was very unnerving in itself. Dr. Hahn made me feel at ease from the getgo. I would absolutely recommend her and have recommended her to a number of people over the years.
About Dr. Tara Hahn, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1417939018
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.