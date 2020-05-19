Overview

Dr. Tara Graff, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Madison County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Centerville Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and Wayne County Hospital.



Dr. Graff works at Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Centerville, IA and Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.