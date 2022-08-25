See All Ophthalmologists in Surprise, AZ
Dr. Tara Golisch, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (113)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tara Golisch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Golisch works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Surprise in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surprise
    14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 323-6655
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear
    1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 295-1527
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Sun City Del Webb
    14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 289-2445
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Vision Screening
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Grand Valley Health Plan
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthStar
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • IBA
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • SelectCare
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 25, 2022
    I met Dr. Golisch in April 12 2022. when she saw me she requested surgery right away. The following Monday April 18 2022 my surgery was performed and without any complications. After that I had a second procedure done by Dr. Alam. on June 27 2022 without any problems, and my last one was done on July 11 2022 do to my Glaucoma. Thanks to Dr. Golisch the surgeries that she performed help me lower the number to 6 which it was 32. I am blessed to had meet Dr. Golisch. She is kind, caring and listens to all your concerns and always answered all your questions. Gob Bless you Dr. Golisch.
    Olga — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Tara Golisch, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1083841704
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
    • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
    • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

