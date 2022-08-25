Dr. Tara Golisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Golisch, MD
Dr. Tara Golisch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 323-6655Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 295-1527Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 289-2445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I met Dr. Golisch in April 12 2022. when she saw me she requested surgery right away. The following Monday April 18 2022 my surgery was performed and without any complications. After that I had a second procedure done by Dr. Alam. on June 27 2022 without any problems, and my last one was done on July 11 2022 do to my Glaucoma. Thanks to Dr. Golisch the surgeries that she performed help me lower the number to 6 which it was 32. I am blessed to had meet Dr. Golisch. She is kind, caring and listens to all your concerns and always answered all your questions. Gob Bless you Dr. Golisch.
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1083841704
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Ophthalmology
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
