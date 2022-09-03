Overview

Dr. Tara Goecks, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Goecks works at Evergreen Oculofacial Plastic Surgery in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypotensive Eye, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.