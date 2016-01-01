Overview

Dr. Tara Gaines, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Gaines works at Novant Health Pediatrics Concord in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.