Dr. Tara Gaines, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tara Gaines, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Gaines works at Novant Health Pediatrics Concord in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatrics Concord
    311 Coddle Market Dr NW Ste 100, Concord, NC 28027 (704) 951-1314

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Fever
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fever
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Tara Gaines, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1801866355
    Education & Certifications

    • Palmetto Richland Meml
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

