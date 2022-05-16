See All Pediatricians in Cullman, AL
Dr. Tara Fales, MD

Pediatrics
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tara Fales, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cullman, AL. 

Dr. Fales works at Internal Medicine And Pediatrics Of Cullman Pc in Cullman, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine And Pediatrics Of Cullman Pc
    1890 Alabama Highway 157 Ste 430, Cullman, AL 35058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 739-1575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    
    About Dr. Tara Fales, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1427314210
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Fales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fales works at Internal Medicine And Pediatrics Of Cullman Pc in Cullman, AL. View the full address on Dr. Fales’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

