Dr. Tara Fales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Fales, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Fales, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cullman, AL.
Dr. Fales works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine And Pediatrics Of Cullman Pc1890 Alabama Highway 157 Ste 430, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 739-1575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fales?
I became a first time mom last year and chose Dr. fales to be my daughters doctor. We have loved her thus far! I am a nurse but my background is adult emergency medicine and trauma, so I have very little knowledge on kids outside of an emergency/trauma setting. She has never made me feel “dumb” with all the questions/concerns I have being a first time mom. She explains things to me in a way I can understand without being rude when she notices me not fully comprehending or understand her plan of care. She genuinely listens and doesn’t “bully” me into what she thinks is best like I have witnessed with many doctors I have worked with. She is great to work with and to top it all off my daughter loves her! Also, the staff is so easy to work with as far as appointments/scheduling. They have an amazing efficient messaging system that they promptly respond to! I have only been “rubbed the wrong way” by one nurse but haven’t seen her since. The current nurse is so sweet and personable now!
About Dr. Tara Fales, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1427314210
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fales works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.