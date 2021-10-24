Overview

Dr. Tara Ezzell, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Ezzell works at Dermatology Associates in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.