Dr. Tara Ezzell, MD

Dermatology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tara Ezzell, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Ezzell works at Dermatology Associates in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dermatology Associates
    350 NW 76th Dr Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 332-4051

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 24, 2021
    Your scheduled appointment is very rarely delayed, and even then for a very few minutes. Everyone at the facility is pleasant and well informed to answer any of your questions. after 20 years being treated by there staff, I would give them a 5 star rating in all areas.
    Lon Ligon — Oct 24, 2021
    About Dr. Tara Ezzell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750399051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Ezzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ezzell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ezzell works at Dermatology Associates in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ezzell’s profile.

    Dr. Ezzell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezzell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

