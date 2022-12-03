Overview

Dr. Tara Eding, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Holland Hospital.



Dr. Eding works at SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.