Dr. Tara Debikey, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Debikey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana8360 S Emerson Ave Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-2535
Stones Crossing1703 W Stones Crossing Rd Ste 320, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 859-2535
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Debikey is a wonderful Doctor. She is compassionate, knowledgeable, friendly and makes you feel very comfortable. She has been my OB Dr for 15 years and helped deliver my babies. Very grateful for her!
About Dr. Tara Debikey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053372839
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
