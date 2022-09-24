Dr. Tara Deaver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Deaver, DPM
Dr. Tara Deaver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Texas Tech University Internal701 W 5th St, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 335-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Center Hospital500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 335-2222
- Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wait is always short. Staff is polite.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Deaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.