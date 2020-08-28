Dr. Tara Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
-
1
Eagle Obstetrics and Gynecology301 E Wendover Ave Ste 300, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 268-3380
-
2
Eagle Family Medicine At Oak Ridge1510 NC HIGHWAY 68 N, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 Directions (336) 644-0111
-
3
Eagle Family Medicine Guilford1210 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 294-6190
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Cole. She delivered my last child and was amazing. She is a very kind, sweet and patient person. She is always very helpful each visit and she really cares for her patients.
About Dr. Tara Cole, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891713699
