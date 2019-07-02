Dr. Chettiar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Chettiar, MD
Dr. Tara Chettiar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Creighton University Sch Med and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Saint Lukes South Surgery Center12541 Foster St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 323-9000
Saint Luke's Women's Health South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 323-9000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve been a patient for Dr. Chettiers for 3 years now. She is absolutely wonderful. She delivered my now two year old and helped me through an miscarriage/ectopic pregnancy. I would highly recommend her! She’s super honest which I appreciate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- Creighton University Sch Med
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
